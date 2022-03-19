Andhra Pradesh: Success of first open heart surgery at GGH in Vijayawada celebrated

Anaparthi Krupakar, who successfully underwent open heart surgery at the GGH, celebrates with GGH chief Y. Kiran Kumar and others, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, has successfully treated a person with heart ailment by performing open-heart surgery, the first one in the recently opened Cardiothoracic unit, on a 45-year-old patient Anaparthi Krupakar from Ganguru village.

The first surgery was conducted on March 4, a few days after the unit was inaugurated in the super-speciality block of the GGH. The achievement was celebrated in the presence of Vijayawada Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand on the hospital premises on Saturday. Mr. Krupakar along with his family cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Mr. Krupakar had approached doctors at GGH with chest pain and gastritis. After diagnosis, doctors led by GGH superintendent Y. Kiran Kumar decided to conduct open-heart surgery to treat the heart ailment.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Prasanth Prabhu and his team operated on Mr. Krupakar Dr. Prasanth Prabhu said that the patient had completely recovered two weeks after the surgery.

Dr. Prabhu said that the medical equipment and other facilities in the cardiothoracic operation theatres was better than those at the corporate hospitals. He called upon the public to make use of the opportunity.

Dr. Kiran Kumar said they had been putting all efforts to offer quality medical services to the people. “With the push given by the success of the first heart surgery, we are planning to start kidney transplantation at GGH soon,” he said.