Andhra Pradesh: Subordinate education officers being made scapegoats, says MLC Raghu Varma

April 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Reacting sharply to the suspension of four lower-grade officers in the Education Department, holding them responsible for delay in supply of mathematics textbook in Parvatipuram Manyam district, Member of the Legislative Council from North Andhra Teachers’ constituency P. Raghu Varma on Friday alleged that the officers were being made scapegoats for mistakes committed by officials at the helm of the department.

He demanded that the suspension be revoked immediately.

In a statement, Mr. Raghu Varma said the State-level officials of the School Education Department were aware of the number of textbooks needed to be dispatched district-wise for the academic year, but they supplied inadequate stocks in phases.

“To shield their failure in front of the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, the State-level officials brought pressure on the district and mandal-level officials to secure the students’ thumb impression on the official statement stating that they had received all the textbooks,” he alleged.

The MLC said repeated pleas by them for supply of textbooks went unheeded, while according to the official dashboard, textbooks had been supplied to all students. He said some schools had still not received all the textbooks.

Mr. Raghu Varma said in some of the composite districts, textbooks were distributed by the department officials.

“The composite Srikakulam district education wing supplied textbooks to schools in Palakonda and Veeraghattam mandals, for which the Parvatipuram Manyam District Education Officer (DEO) is being held responsible,” he said, referring to the DEO’s suspension, along with three others, by Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash.