Andhra Pradesh: Submit Aadhaar numbers by March 31 for authentication in electoral rolls

The Aadhaar details will be stored in a licensed vault hired by the Election Commission of India, says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Form-6B designed for submitting Aadhaar details, says Chief Electoral Officer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has appealed to the people to furnish their Aadhaar card numbers for authentication in the electoral rolls by March 31, 2023.

Mr. Meena, in a press release, said that an amendment to the Representation of People Act, 1950 required the submission of Aadhaar numbers by the existing electors and citizens, seeking registrations in the electoral rolls.

The amended Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 came into effect on August 1, 2022. These rules authorised the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to obtain Aadhaar details from every person whose name figures in the electoral rolls on or before April 1, 2023 in the prescribed format.

Accordingly, the collection of Aadhaar numbers launched on Monday. The purpose of it is to identify the electors and authenticate their entries in the rolls and detect the registration of a single person in more than one constituency.

Mr. Meena said that a new Form-6B had been devised for submitting the Aadhaar numbers and it is available on the websites of the Election Commission of India (https://eci.gov.in), AP CEO (https://ceoandhra.nic.in), National Voters’ Service Portal (https://nvsp.in) etc.

The Aadhaar numbers will be stored in a licensed Aadhaar vault hired by the Election Commission of India, not in the electoral roll database, the CEO added.