Andhra Pradesh: Sub-Inspector booked for dowry harassment

The Madanapalle Rural police on Wednesday booked criminal cases under Sections dealing with domestic violence and dowry harassment against sub-inspector Sukumar of Mudivedu police station of Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district.

Deputy SP A. Ravi Manohar Achari said that based on a complaint from the sub-inspector's wife to the Madanapalle police, the cases were booked against the accused. “After a thorough probe into the charges, further action would be initiated against the sub-inspector,” he said.

According to the complaint, the accused had reportedly threatened his wife that he would kill her with his revolver, besides demanding an additional dowry of ₹10 lakh, failing which she would not be allowed to stay with his family. The police also booked cases against the family members of the police official.

Woman commits suicide

A 30-year-old woman of Rama Rao Colony of Cheekilagutta locality of Madanapalle town allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her house on Wednesday.

Though the neighbors rushed the woman to the Government hospital, she was declared brought dead. The Madanapalle police registered a case and took up further investigation.

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for counselling and guidance.