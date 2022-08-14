Andhra Pradesh: Students to be involved in energy conservation drive

About 75 schools evince interest in constituting Energy Clubs

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 14, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To propagate the message of efficiency and conservation of energy, the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) plans to involve students in various activities.

In view of a steady increase in energy demand and rapid depletion of resources, the SECM intends to engage the student community and effectively curb energy wastage.

Establishment of Energy Clubs in schools is actively being considered to facilitate scaling up of awareness on the energy-efficient appliances by people in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The move will create a platform for exchange of innovative ideas on energy conservation. The SECM, in collaboration with the Education Department, will establish these energy clubs and, so far, around 75 schools have evinced interest in constituting them.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has directed the officials to design activities to motivate students and teachers, and ensure success of the drive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pilot project

The SECM has also implemented a pilot project in 85 model schools under which old appliances have been replaced with efficient electrical appliances such as LED bulbs, tube lights and energy-efficient fans.

An impact analysis has also been carried out in 51 model schools to evaluate the actual energy savings in a scientific way.

Based on this study, it is expected that around 6.31 lakh units of electricity per annum can be saved in 85 model schools by implementing energy efficiency measures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
energy saving

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app