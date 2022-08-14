Andhra Pradesh: Students to be involved in energy conservation drive

ADVERTISEMENT

To propagate the message of efficiency and conservation of energy, the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) plans to involve students in various activities.

In view of a steady increase in energy demand and rapid depletion of resources, the SECM intends to engage the student community and effectively curb energy wastage.

Establishment of Energy Clubs in schools is actively being considered to facilitate scaling up of awareness on the energy-efficient appliances by people in the State.

The move will create a platform for exchange of innovative ideas on energy conservation. The SECM, in collaboration with the Education Department, will establish these energy clubs and, so far, around 75 schools have evinced interest in constituting them.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has directed the officials to design activities to motivate students and teachers, and ensure success of the drive.

Pilot project

The SECM has also implemented a pilot project in 85 model schools under which old appliances have been replaced with efficient electrical appliances such as LED bulbs, tube lights and energy-efficient fans.

An impact analysis has also been carried out in 51 model schools to evaluate the actual energy savings in a scientific way.

Based on this study, it is expected that around 6.31 lakh units of electricity per annum can be saved in 85 model schools by implementing energy efficiency measures.