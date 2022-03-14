Andhra Pradesh: Student’s suicide causes uproar in Vizianagaram district

He reportedly ended life after allegedly being scolded by principal

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at Bhogapuram Model School on Monday, demanding action and filing of criminal case against principal Sandhya Rani for the alleged suicide of a ninth standard student, Yogendra, who had allegedly taken the extreme step after he was reportedly scolded by the principal and other teachers couple of days ago.

Yogendra and other classmates reportedly took selfies in classroom and uploaded them on social media, which drew the attention of the principal, who summoned the boy’s parents and reportedly threatened to debar him from school.

The student who left the school immediately allegedly hanged himself to a tree in nearby grove on Saturday. Parents, relatives, locals joined the SFI activists in the protest, seeking a high level inquiry and stern action.

Vizianagaram District Educational Department officials promised to bring the issue to the notice of higher authorities and take necessary action. SFI leaders accused the principal of running the school on the lines corporate school model and allegedly harassing students for trivial issues. Heavy police force was deployed on the school premises to prevent untoward incident.

Those with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for counselling and guidance.