Andhra Pradesh students stranded in riot-stricken Manipur struggling for food, water

May 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government is making efforts to bring back the students from the State pursuing various courses in riot-stricken Manipur, some students from Anantapur districts have narrated their ordeals to their parents over phone.

Around six from Anantapur district and 10 more from Kurnool district, who are pursuing various programmes in the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, have been stranded there.

“It has become difficult for us to get even drinking water as the available water is poisoned and it is not fit for consumption,” Gurram Yagnasree Chowdary told her parents.

Hailing from Anantapur, Ms. Yagnasree Chowdary is pursuing her first year in computer science engineering in the NIT, Manipur. “The riots have put us in a dangerous condition as none of the staff of our institution staff are able to help us,” she said.

Along with Ms. Yagnasree Chowdary, five other students from Anantapur district— K. Pavan Sai Reddy, Bhukya Sunil Naik, Dinesh Chitra, Yatham Tejeswar Reddy and Vineesh Kumar Reddy—are struck in Manipur.

Ms. Dinesh, hailing from Yenumalapalli near Puttaparthi, told his parents that there were bombings outside the NIT campus. “We are not even switching on the lights in hostels. We are given one-litre water bottles and food once a day. Those on the IIIT campus, which is away from the NIT, are in a better condition,” Mr. Dinesh told his parents.

Bhukya Sunil Naik, hailing from Kadiri, said that they were getting food twice a day, but water supply remained a problem in their hostel.

The worried parents have urged the State government to bring back the students safely.