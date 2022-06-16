Andhra Pradesh: Students sensitised on community service project

Students and faculty members of the Government Arts College at the workshop, in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The New Education Policy-2020 makes it mandatory for all undergraduate (UG) students to undertake a Community Service Project (CSP) at the end of their first year of study for two months during the summer vacation. A workshop organised at the Government Arts College, Anantapur on Thursday gave the students an insight as to what they were expected to do.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University Atal Incubation Centre Director K. Nagabhushan Raju explained to the students the process of undertaking the project, by maintaining a log on the daily activity, and what they needed to do during their three years of study as each year they are awarded 100 marks for the project.

The Department of Economics of the Government Arts College organised the workshop for the students and faculty to understand the basics of the programme.

College principal D. Nagalingareddy asked the students to hone their skills through the CSP and make it useful to the society.

“The students will be awarded marks for each aspect of the project such as maintaining log and writing project report, implementation and final presentation. They are supposed to do internships at the local industries and business houses,” said Mr. Nagabhushan Raju.

Arts College CSP coordinator Rajasekhar, convenor Ranganath, Economics Department in-charge Balaji Naik and others participated in the workshop.