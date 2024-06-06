GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh students secure top ranks in NEET 2024

Published - June 06, 2024 10:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Students who underwent coaching in the local institutes bagged top ranks at the national level in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2024, the result of which was announced on June 4.

Poreddy Pavan Kumar Reddy, Gattu Bhanuteja Sai and Vadlapudi Mukesh Chowdary from Sri Chaitanya, Vijayawada, emerged first rankers at the national level by securing a perfect score of 720/720 marks in the medical admission test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to a statement released by the coaching institute.

Another student, Kasturi Sandeep Chowdary, from Andhra Pradesh, is also said to have scored 720 marks and secured first rank.

The statement said eight other students from Sri Chaitanya, Vijayawada, secured 715 and above, 17 students secured 710 marks and above, 23 students secured 705 and above, and 35 others secured 700 and above marks. Students of Chaitanya, Vijayawada, had secured more than 1,500 medical seats in various categories, said the statement. Representatives of the management congratulated the rankers.

Eight students from Sri Gosalites Medical Academy scored above 700 marks, while another 520 students secured above 600 marks, said a statement released by the chairman Narendra Babu, on Thursday.

Mr. Babu said that in the long-term category, Sripati Mallikarjuna Rao scored 706, Gundubogula Pujitha scored 705, and N. Rohith Shiva Sai secured 705 marks. The top rankers among the direct Intermediate students’ batch include Kinjarapu Sanjog Naidu, who scored 711 marks; Gomedhikam Nayan, who scored 705; and Mahankali Mayukh Sarma, Sarabu Sri Nikhil, and Namu Aasrith, who scored 700 marks.

Mr. Babu complimented the rankers for their achievement and thanked the teaching faculty for their hard work.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / students / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.