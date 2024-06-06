Andhra Pradesh students secure top ranks in NEET 2024

Students who underwent coaching in the local institutes bagged top ranks at the national level in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2024, the result of which was announced on June 4.

Poreddy Pavan Kumar Reddy, Gattu Bhanuteja Sai and Vadlapudi Mukesh Chowdary from Sri Chaitanya, Vijayawada, emerged first rankers at the national level by securing a perfect score of 720/720 marks in the medical admission test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to a statement released by the coaching institute.

Another student, Kasturi Sandeep Chowdary, from Andhra Pradesh, is also said to have scored 720 marks and secured first rank.

The statement said eight other students from Sri Chaitanya, Vijayawada, secured 715 and above, 17 students secured 710 marks and above, 23 students secured 705 and above, and 35 others secured 700 and above marks. Students of Chaitanya, Vijayawada, had secured more than 1,500 medical seats in various categories, said the statement. Representatives of the management congratulated the rankers.

Eight students from Sri Gosalites Medical Academy scored above 700 marks, while another 520 students secured above 600 marks, said a statement released by the chairman Narendra Babu, on Thursday.

Mr. Babu said that in the long-term category, Sripati Mallikarjuna Rao scored 706, Gundubogula Pujitha scored 705, and N. Rohith Shiva Sai secured 705 marks. The top rankers among the direct Intermediate students’ batch include Kinjarapu Sanjog Naidu, who scored 711 marks; Gomedhikam Nayan, who scored 705; and Mahankali Mayukh Sarma, Sarabu Sri Nikhil, and Namu Aasrith, who scored 700 marks.

Mr. Babu complimented the rankers for their achievement and thanked the teaching faculty for their hard work.