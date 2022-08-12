 Andhra Pradesh: Students rally with 300-foot-long Tricolour in Tirupati

TTD plans audio-visual presentation on 75 freedom fighters on August 15

A national flag measuring 300 feet was taken out in a procession by the students and staff of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, on Friday.

The event, organised by the varsity’s Department of Physical Education and Wellness Centre, was in response to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme and was led by Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru and Registrar D.M. Mamatha. Around 2,000 people including students and faculty members carried the flag from the campus to Balaji Colony Junction, shouting patriotic slogans.

Meanwhile, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that a grand procession wiould be taken out from the TTD administrative building to Mahatma Gandhi Circle on August 15 . Around 1,000 students from the TTD-run institutions will participate in the rally.

At a preparatory meeting on Friday, Mr. Dharma Reddy appealed to TTD employees to fly the national flag at their houses. He asked the Joint Executive Officer (health and education) Sada Bhargavi, and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore to coordinate with the district and police administration to make the event hassle-free. An audio-visual presentation on 75 freedom fighters is expected to be a major attraction during the ‘At Home’ programme to be hosted by Mr. Dharma Reddy on August 15.

TTD’s financial advisor O. Balaji, law officer Reddeppa Reddy and general manager (IT) P.V. Sesha Reddy were present in the meeting.