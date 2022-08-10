Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Students rally with 1,000-foot-long national flag in Narsaraopet

Students carrying a 1,000-foot-long Tricolour as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Narsaraopet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR
P. Samuel Jonathan NARSARAOPET August 10, 2022 18:47 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:47 IST

The students took a 1,000-foot-long national flag in a rally in the thoroughfares of Narsaraopet as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations organised by the Palnadu district administration on Wednesday.

The rally began at SSN College and culminated at the sports stadium in Narsaraopet. Member of Parliament Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and MLAs Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Narsaraopet) and Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Macherla) and Narasimha Rao, grandson of Pingali Venkaiah who desgined the national flag were present omn the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said the national flag is the most enduring symbol of a country and it is apt that people are celebrating the 75th years of Independence by taking huge flag rallies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling the role of many freedom fighters from Palnadu region in the freedom struggle, the Collector said that Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Duggirala Gopala Krishnaiah and several others had used different methods in the freedom movement.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said India’s freedom struggle is unique as it was led by Mahatma Gandhi, who used non-violence as a tool to convince a ruthless British Empire to cede independence to India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...