Andhra Pradesh: Students rally with 1,000-foot-long national flag in Narsaraopet

Palnadu district adminsitrations organises ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations

Students carrying a 1,000-foot-long Tricolour as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Narsaraopet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Palnadu district adminsitrations organises ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations

The students took a 1,000-foot-long national flag in a rally in the thoroughfares of Narsaraopet as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations organised by the Palnadu district administration on Wednesday.

The rally began at SSN College and culminated at the sports stadium in Narsaraopet. Member of Parliament Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and MLAs Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Narsaraopet) and Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Macherla) and Narasimha Rao, grandson of Pingali Venkaiah who desgined the national flag were present omn the occasion.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said the national flag is the most enduring symbol of a country and it is apt that people are celebrating the 75th years of Independence by taking huge flag rallies.

Recalling the role of many freedom fighters from Palnadu region in the freedom struggle, the Collector said that Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Duggirala Gopala Krishnaiah and several others had used different methods in the freedom movement.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said India’s freedom struggle is unique as it was led by Mahatma Gandhi, who used non-violence as a tool to convince a ruthless British Empire to cede independence to India.