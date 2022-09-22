Andhra Pradesh: Students learn history through vintage coins

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 22, 2022 19:15 IST

Students of GITAM High School going round a numismatics exhibition in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A visit to the numismatics exhibition organised by GITAM High School here on Thursday was a learning experience for students as they got an opportunity to see some vintage coins.

Coins of 195 countries painstakingly gathered by coin collectors Thimmapuram Suresh Reddy and G.V. Simhadri were on a display, along with their location on maps at the exhibition. People from all walks of life went round the exhibition.

The organisers said the exhibition was aimed at explaining a country’s economic condition through the coins in circulation at a particular period of time. “The use of gold, silver, copper, brass and nickel coins showed the opulence of countries,” said school principal Kinnera Sridevi.

“Collection of coins and stamps as a hobby is dwindling. There is a need for schools to encourage children for philately and numismatics,” said Mr. Suresh Reddy and Mr. Simhadri.

