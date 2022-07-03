Andhra Pradesh: Students JAC urges Modi to declare Hyderabad joint capital for 30 more years

‘With no full-fledged capital, a bleak future is staring at the youth’

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Hyderabad the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for 30 more years.

“A beak future is staring at the youths of Andhra Pradesh as the State is yet to see a full-fledged capital even eight years after the bifurcation,” said APJAC president Rayapati Jagadeesh on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vist to Bhimavaram on July 4 to participate in the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Only two more years are left for the joint capital status of Hyderabad to end. Students from the State are forced to migrate to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in search of jobs as neither Amaravati was developed as a world-class capital as promised by the previous TDP government nor the three capitals were developed as per the YSRCP government’s plan, he added.

‘’Youth of the State will take the responsibility of the BJP to power in the State if Mr. Modi announces Hyderabad as the joint capital of the two States till 2054 during his visit to Bhimavaram,” he said, while leading a demonstration by students in front of the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University here on Sunday.

The students pressed for holding of Parliament sessions in the South India and a Bench of the Supreme court in the region.