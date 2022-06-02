Andhra Pradesh: Students’ JAC seeks resignation of MPs

Students under the banner of the Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee (APVJAC) on Thursday demanded that all Members of Parliament from the State should tender their resignations for their ‘failure to ensure justice’ to the residuary State.

The students, who met under the leadership of APVJAC president Raypatti Jagadeesh on the occasion of the State Formation Day, said that Andhra Pradesh did not have a full-fledged capital city even eight years after the bifurcation.

“It is unfortunate that the world class capital at Amaravati as projected by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government has failed to take shape. Similar was the case with the three-capital proposal mooted by the YSRCP government,” they observed.

In the present circumstances, the YSRCP MPs, who came to power promising Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh from the Centre, should quit, they said, adding that the TDP MPs should also follow suit as none of the major promises made at the time of bifurcation had been fulfilled.