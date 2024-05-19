Andhra Pradesh students in Kyrgyzstan are safe, says APNRTS official

In view of the violence against international students including those from India and Pakistan at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) has said it has received a directive from the State Government to constantly monitor the situation.

In a statement on May 19 (Sunday), APNRT chief executive officer Hemalatha Rani said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently abroad, had instructed them to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard.

On May 18 (Saturday), four students from Andhra Pradesh who were currently in Kyrgyzstan contacted the APNRTS through its 24X7 helpline and informed that students from Andhra Pradesh of A.P. and other states were in safe places.

Kyrgyzstan is one of the most preferred countries for students aspiring to pursue courses in medicine. She said that reports confirmed that all students from India in Kyrgyzstan were safe.

“People and students from Andhra Pradesh can reach out to the APNRT 24X7 helpline by dialling +91 863 2340678, +91 85000 27678 (W) or sending e-mails to info@apnrts.com or helpline@apnrts.com. They can also approach the Indian embassy helpline in Kyrgyzstan by dialling 0555710041.

Due to the prevailing tension in Bishkek, the Ministry of External Affairs on May 18 issued an advisory, requesting the Indian citizens and students in that region to be vigilant and contact the Embassy of India in case of any emergency. Indian students have been asked to stay indoors and be in continuous communication with the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan.