Andhra Pradesh student tops Telangana Engineering EAMCET

When the result of the Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was announced in Telangana on Sunday, Kuriseti Ravi Sri Teja , the topper in Engineering stream, was in a flight from Mumbai to Vijayawada.

At the airport, he switched on his phone to find his WhatsApp exploding with congratulatory messages by relatives and friends. “I called home and that’s when my parents informed me about the achievement,” said Teja over a phone conversation. It was a double bonanza for Teja who is also the topper of the engineering stream in the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET.

“Based on the marks calculated from the answer key, I thought I would be somewhere in the top 10 positions but first rank was certainly unexpected,” he said, attributing the first place to ‘normalisation’ of marks.

An upbeat Teja is now eagerly waiting for his Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) result as he aspires to pursue Computer Engineering in IIT Mumbai.

Besides enormous support from parents, teachers and friends, especially from his mother Geeta Kumari, who is his friend, philosopher and guide, the hard work put in by Teja has stood him in good stead.

“Stress management is very important. I used to invest 12-13 hours daily in my preparation. But in the last one month, I gradually reduced the number of hours to ease the stress factor,” he said.

His father, Nagavenkata Uma Maheshwar Gupta, is in a state of exhilaration.

“From childhood, Teja has been very bright in academics. He is especially good in mathematics,” he said, informing that this was perhaps because his 82-year-old father’s (Teja’s grandfather) love for mathematics rubbed off on his son.