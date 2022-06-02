Andhra Pradesh: Student leaders stage protest at Loyola college in Vijayawada

June 02, 2022 17:44 IST

They demand that the management allow some students to take the sixth semester exams

Activists of the Student Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (FYFI) on Thursday staged a demonstration at the main gate of Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Vijayawada, demanding that the management allow the degree final year students, who were barred from writing their sixth semester examinations, to take the test.

SFI’s NTR district president M. Someswara Rao and secretary Ch. Venkateswara Rao denounced the management’s attitude towards the parents of the students who were being “harassed”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DYFI district secretary N. Nageswara Rao said even in the past, the college had detained more than 150 students and allowed them to write the examinations only after the intervention of the student organisations who staged a protest and brought pressure on the management.

The leaders demanded action against the college management for resorting to actions that may have serious repercussions on the students’ future. They protesting leaders later held talks with the management in the presence of Machavaram police personnel and withdrew from the scene after a favourable assurance was given by the college management.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to District Collector S. Dilli Rao seeking action against the college management and the latter assured the student leaders that he would look into the issue and do the needful.