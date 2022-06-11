Andhra Pradesh student drowns at sea in Italy

An M.Sc. Agriculture student hailing from Kurnool, Chilumuru Dilip, drowned at sea at Monterosso public beach in Italy on Friday evening when visited the place as a tourist after completing his examinations.

According to Dilip’s father Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Madhava Nagar in ‘B’ Camp, the incident took place at 6.30 p.m. om Friday (Italy local time) when he went close to the water.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao had written a letter to the government through the District Collector seeking its help in getting the mortal remains of his back home at the earliest. Dilip used to stay in Milano in Italy pursuing an M.Sc. Agriculture course and had completed the course and was preparing to return to India very soon. The beach is about 220 km from Milano.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao has also sent letters to the local MLA and MP to help get the mortal remains at the earliest after all legal formalities in Italy. He has authorised one Mr. Maddineni Ramarao to bring back the mortal remains from Milano to India.