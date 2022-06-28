Andhra Pradesh: strive hard for the victory of YSRCP in 2024 elections, Botcha tells party activists

‘People from all walks of life are happy with the welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister’

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday asked the YSR Congress party leaders and workers to strive hard to ensure massive victory for the party in 2024 general elections. He said that people from all walks of life were happy with the effective administration and flagship welfare programmes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He attended as the chief guest for the party plenary in Bobbili of Vizinagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the party leaders should focus on grass root level network and make everyone know the benefits of welfare schemes such as Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Divena and other programmes.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appalanaidu said that the party gained strength in the constituency and it was evident with the improvement of party vote bank in Zilla Parishad and municipal elections compared to 2019 Assembly elections. He said that people would not believe former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bobbili Rajas as they did nothing for the overall development of Bobbili and other parts of the district. He alleged that Bobbili TDP leaders were disrupting the developmental works as they were unable to digest the YSRCP’s progress in their previous stronghold areas.

YSR Congress Party-Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao said that people from all sections, including Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Tribes, were with the YSR Congress Party. He said that the party would give utmost priority to the welfare of dedicated leaders and activists. In Saluru meeting, Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora said that YSRCP won the hearts of all downtrodden sections with the corruption-free administration at all levels. He hoped that the party would win all the seats in Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram districts since the TDP was not in a position to recoup its strength.