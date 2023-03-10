Andhra Pradesh: strengthen YSR Congress Party in the Godavari region, youth leaders told

March 10, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

YSR Congress Party Godavari Region Youth Coordinator Jakkampudi Ganesh on Friday appealed to the young leaders to strengthen the party in the Godavari region in the run-up to the next general elections.

On Friday, Mr. Ganesh took charge as YSRCP Regional Youth Coordinator of Godavari Region and held talks with the young leaders hailing from the families of Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Thota Trimurthulu, Pinipe Viswaroop and others.

In his maiden address to the party cadre here, Mr. Ganesh has said; “A road map will be drawn to strengthen the YSRCP for the next general elections. The youths from all five Parliament segments in the region will be given an opportunity to suggest the initiatives to meet the aspirations of the youth.”

“A three-day ‘Jayaho Jagananna’ meeting will be held with the 15,000 youths from across the region. Major issues of the youths and the party will be finalised to work on them in the future,” said Mr. Ganesh.

Addressing the gathering, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop’s son Mr. Srikanath has stated; “The youth will have to play a greater role in ensuring victory of the party in the next general elections.”

State Greening and Beautification Corporation Chairman Chandana Nageswar, MLC Thota Trimurthulu’s son Mr. Prithvi Raju and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose’s son Mr. Surya Prakash and other young leaders were present.