Andhra Pradesh: Street corner meetings evoking good response, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing a public meeting in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju on Thursday said the ‘street corner’ meetings being organised across the State were evoking good response from the people and consolidating the party’s vote bank in the State.

Attending the a street corner meeting at Dharmapuri village in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Veerraju said the people understood that the Central government was implementing many welfare schemes, the names of which were changed by the YSRCP government.

Incharge of the meetings Bobbili Srinivas said the ‘Poru Yatra’ provided an opportunity for the party leaders to elicit the opinion of the people directly.

He said youngsters were keen on joining the BJP as they were fed up with regional parties.

BJP district incharge of the meetings K. Subbarao said real development of Vizianagaram would be possible only when BJP was voted to power.