Andhra Pradesh: Stop targeting leaders for constructive criticism, Narayana tells YSRCP govt.

‘Three-capital plan is making a dent on investments in State’

‘Three-capital plan is making a dent on investments in State’

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on various issues relating to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Narayana said that the YSRCP government should not target him or CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna for ‘making constructive criticism or making suggestions to the government’. “Politics should not be done as mafia tactics. The YSRCP must desist from doing cheap politics,” he said.

He accused the YSRCP government of crushing the people’s agitations with an iron hand. “Leaders of opposition parties are being placed under house arrest, a tradition that never existed in the past,” said Mr. Narayana.

Claiming that the three-capital plan of the YSRCP government is ‘making a dent on the investments’ in the State. “Not a single company evinced interest in investing in the State even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Davos. He owes an explanation to the people on his achievements at the WEF meet,“ he said.

Mr. Narayana said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a ‘bold pre-poll rhetoric’ that he would bend the ‘necks of the Central government’ if the people gave all the 25 MP seats to his party.

Special Category Status

“The people gave their favourable mandates to 22 MPs of the Party . But, nothing has been done tangibly. The Chief Minister remains silent on the Special Category Status (SCS) promise made to the State. He has failed to get ₹33,000 crore as compensation for Polavaram displaced families,” said the CPI leader.

Referring to Atmakur bypoll, Mr. Narayana said it was unfortunate that former Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away at a young age. “The YSRCP leaders are throwing challenges to opposition parties to contest from Atmakur. If they are so confident of win, they should contest from Amalapuram. Violence over renaming of Konaseema incident is a failure of the government. The anti-government sentiment was clearly seen there,” he added.