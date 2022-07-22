Andhra Pradesh: Stop ‘misuse’ of ED, Congress tells Centre

‘BJP resorting to arm-twisting of opposition party leaders’

‘BJP resorting to arm-twisting of opposition party leaders’

The Congress activists staged a demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan on Friday, protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning party’s president Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Leading the protest on the arterial Trunk road, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Sripathi Prakasam alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was behind the ED action against the Congress chief. “The Central government is misusing ED. This is nothing but political vendetta,” he said.

The activists raised slogans in support of Ms. Gandhi and demanded that the notices served on her be withdrawn.

Accusing the NDA government of resorting to ‘arm-twisting’ of the opposition party leaders, they vowed to end the ‘undemocratic rule’ of the BJP at the Centre.