Andhra Pradesh: Stone laid for Mother and Child Hospital block on GGH premises

Health Minister V. Rajini after laying the stone for the MCH block on the premises of GGH in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Foundation stone for the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) was laid on the premises of Guntur Government General Hospital on Friday.

The construction of MCH block has been in limbo since 2016 though the alumni of Guntur Medical College, GMCANA, pledged ₹40 crore for the purpose.

It is alleged that the TDP government had diverted the money allocated by the Centre for the project.

The project was given a fresh start after the GMCANA, at its general body meeting in the U.S., recently pledged ₹65 crore for the project. Of the amount, Uma Gavini pledged to give ₹22 crore, Muvva Venkateswarlu ₹22 crore, Krishna Prasad ₹11 crore and Haritha ₹50 lakh. All of them were old students of the Guntur Medical College.

Laying the stone for the MCH block, Minister for Health V. Rajini said the 600- bed facility would be a boon to the GGH.

“We thank Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the money for the construction of MCH block and ₹500 crore for modernisation of the GGH, a 1,200-bed facility,” said Ms. Rajini.

MLCs Lella Appireddy and K.S. Lakshmana Rao and GGH Superintendent Ch. Prabhavati were present.