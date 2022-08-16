Andhra Pradesh: Stone for Adani Data Centre will be laid in Visakhapatnam soon, says Jagan

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the foundation stone for the Adani Data Centre will soon be laid in Visakhapatnam.

He says that investor-friendly policies have been attracting entrepreneurs to Andhra Pradesh in the last three years.

The Chief Minister was speaking after unveiling the foundation plaques for the Phase-II project of the ATC Tires AP Private Limited and eight other companies, at the AP SEZ at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, about 50 km from here, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the Phase-I of ATC Tires unit, set up at a cost of ₹1,,250 crore, also unveiled the plaques for construction of Pidilite Industries Ltd.; Megha Fruit Processing unit; Inox Air Products; Optimus Drugs Limited; Win Win Specialty Insulators; Synaptic Labs; Styrax Life Sciences Private Ltd; and Isha Resources Pvt. Ltd.

These industries would come up in an extent of 2,049 acres and an investment of ₹3,202 crore, which was expected to provide employment to 4,664 people.

Exports

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the State had also achieved good growth in exports during the last three years, and measures were being taken to set up four more ports and nine fishing harbours in the State.

The idea was to ensure either a fishing harbour or a port for every 50 km, he said.

COO of ATC Tires AP Private Ltd Anil Gupta said that his experience in Andhra Pradesh was “refreshing.”

“The government authorities are after us, asking us to collect the licence. They are chasing us to take approvals instead of the other way round in many States. The bureaucratic support is excellent since we got the order from the government in November 2020. The officials of various departments have helped the company complete the Phase-I in 15 months,” he said.

CEO of ATC Tires Nitin Mantri said this was the fourth plant for Yokohama in India. As more than 95% of our products would be exported, we started looking for port cities, and Andhra Pradesh was our first choice.

The company would hire 75% of local people. He said, “Yokohama was No. 10 in the world a few years ago. Now, it is around No.5. We aim to take it to No. 3 in the world, and this plant will help us make this happen.”

Industries Minister G. Amarnath said it was a matter of pride for Anakapalli district that the tyres manufactured in the ATC Tires unit would be exported to 120 countries.