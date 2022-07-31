Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Stir for sub-categorisation of SCs gets JSP backing

Activists of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti and the Jana Sena Party staging a protest in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS
Special Correspondent ONGOLE July 31, 2022 01:43 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:43 IST

The campaign for sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, spearheaded by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti(MRPS), got support from the activists of the Jana Sena Party who participated in the relay fast in Ongole on Saturday.

Led by JSP Prakasam district president Sk Riaz, the party leaders expressed solidarity with MRPS activists in their demand for an amendment to the Constitution during the current Parliament session to provide for micro-classification of SCs for the purpose of reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Members of the differently-abled persons, led by their association State president A. Suresh, observed hunger strike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stir for sub-categorisation of SCs, started in 1994 in Prakasam district, soon spread to other parts of the State, recalled MRPS leader K. Anand Madiga.

Sub-categorisation was implemented for a brief period between 2001 and 2004 in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...