Andhra Pradesh: Stir for sub-categorisation of SCs gets JSP backing

July 31, 2022 01:43 IST

The campaign for sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, spearheaded by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti(MRPS), got support from the activists of the Jana Sena Party who participated in the relay fast in Ongole on Saturday.

Led by JSP Prakasam district president Sk Riaz, the party leaders expressed solidarity with MRPS activists in their demand for an amendment to the Constitution during the current Parliament session to provide for micro-classification of SCs for the purpose of reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Members of the differently-abled persons, led by their association State president A. Suresh, observed hunger strike.

The stir for sub-categorisation of SCs, started in 1994 in Prakasam district, soon spread to other parts of the State, recalled MRPS leader K. Anand Madiga.

Sub-categorisation was implemented for a brief period between 2001 and 2004 in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he added.