Andhra Pradesh: ‘Sticker war’ rages in Tirupati between YSRCP and Jana Sena Party

April 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Following the programme launched by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) under the flagship scheme, ‘Jagananne Ma Nammakam’, to showcase the government’s achievements in the form of stickers affixed on the walls of private buildings, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) has launched a counteroffensive to affix similar stickers, but with a different message.

The ‘Jana Sainiks’ (flag-bearing members) toured the colonies visited by the ruling YSRCP, and started pasting stickers that read ‘Maku Nammakam Ledhu Jagan – Maku Nammakam Pawan’ (We don’t have faith on you Jagan – Our faith is Pawan).

The cadres, led by Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal and city president Raja Reddy, took to the streets and launched the programme against the ruling party that claims that it had the people’s support.

“We don’t have faith in the government that could not build a capital in four years, create employment for the youth, pay salaries to the staff, but pushed the State to the brink of bankruptcy. Our faith is on Pawan Kalyan, who will become the gamechanger for the State,” Kiran Rayal said.

Residents miffed

On the flip side, the residents were miffed at the ruling party leaders defacing their walls by pasting stickers without their permission.

Owners of new buildings and the newly-painted houses were especially sore at what they called “unilateral raid.”

“We are unable to utter a word, but are silently bearing with these antics,” said T. Subbarayudu, a senior citizen, who was angry at both the parties for pasting stickers on the compound wall of his Korlagunta residence.

Taking exception at the two parties, district Congress leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy brushed the “war” aside as a “publicity gimmick.”

He said it would serve no purpose as the people, who had already witnessed lack of development for four years, could no longer be fooled with such stickers.

He also questioned the silence of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), which was preparing for Swacch Survekshan as part of getting the ‘Clean city’ tag, on generation of plastic garbage in the form of stickers.