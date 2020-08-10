Andhra Pradesh steps up its fight against corona with new schemes

10 August 2020 10:59 IST

Here is a look at the schemes announced, medical facilities set up by the government of Andhra Pradesh to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This list is not exhaustive, there are multiple schemes being evolved to cater to the emergency situations that arise from time to time.

Free rations (rice and other commodities from April to July/additional rice only until November) to card holders in eight phases. Rice and other pulses distributed.

Dry ration provided to school students of day scholars and hostels at their door steps.

₹1000 financial aid provided to all eligible families during lockdown.

Provision of free meals through Amma Canteens

COVID allowance or cash support ₹2,000 being provided to patients upon recovery

₹15,000 financial aid announced for kin of persons who succumb to COVID-19.

Directive to private schools not to collect fee before the commencement of the new academic year. Managements were also asked to give option for payment of fee in instalments.

Deferment of rent payment by tenants to property owners

Deferment of payment of property and water taxes (ordered in March for three months). Last date extended till July 31.

Medical Facilities

Total number of testing facilities - 74

Advertising

Advertising

*Government - 65

*Private - 9

Total number of COVID-19 hospitals in AP - 138

*Government hospitals - 60

*Private hospitals - 78

Total number of COVID-19 beds in government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh: 38,607

Total number of ICU beds available in COVID-19 hospitals: 4,214

Total number of beds with oxygen supply lines in COVID-19 hospitals: 17,232

Total number of ventilators available in the State - 1620

Free COVID-19 treatment under Aarogyasri for card holders in government and private hospitals.

(Inputs from Tharun Boda )