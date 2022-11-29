Andhra Pradesh: steps being taken to prevent road accidents in Bapatla district, says SP

November 29, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - BAPATLA

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal visited accident-prone areas from Medarametla to Santamagulur on the NAM express highway in the district, on Tuesday and gave specific instructions to the police personnel on the steps needed to be taken to prevent them.

Mr. Vakul Jindal directed the officials to install warning boards, speed breakers and zig zag drums filled with sand with radium stickers pasted at accident-prone areas. He also asked them to install speed breakers on panchayat roads at the entry point of the NAM express highway.

He inspected the areas under Medarametla, Addanki, Ballikurava and Santamagulur Police Stations. Mr. Vakul Jindal has said that attention is being paid on road safety on national and State highways passing through the district. “We have been able to reduce road accidents and deaths by around 20%,” he said.

He said that steps being taken to create awareness among motorists. He said that many decisions have been taken after discussing the matter with the district officials and the local police officials. The Bapatla SP said that the zebra crossings must be arranged in school zones and pedestrian crossings and appropriate signboards should be installed in those areas. Blinking lights should be installed especially in places near villages within the highway, cones should be installed in zig zag method to prevent overspeeding of vehicles at the exit from petrol stations and dhaba hotels and radium stickers should be pasted on the highway, the SP said.

He visited the HP petrol station which belongs to the Police Department in Addanki town and examined the records and the CCTV cameras there.