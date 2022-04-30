Andhra Pradesh: steps afoot to develop tourism in PPP mode, says Roja

‘It is top on the agenda of the Chief Minister’s Davos visit’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will push for development of the tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh under public-private participation (PPP) model during his ensuing visit to Davos, according to Tourism Minister R.K. Roja.

Addressing the media here on Saturday after taking part in the District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting, Ms. Roja said Andhra Pradesh had immense tourism potential, thanks to its temples, beaches, forests, and riverfronts, and steps were being taken to tap it.

Ms. Roja said she would visit various tourist spots in the State to explore the possibility of tapping their potential and to usher in a boom in the sector.

The Minister said the government would soon come up with a unique sports policy, with focus on rural sports as they were known for promoting national integration.

“We will also be giving due priority to youth affairs. Our plan of action is to conduct periodical job melas. Focus will also be on imparting skill training for youth,” she said.