Andhra Pradesh steeped in corruption, alleges Nadda

People should realise the need to vote BJP to power in the State, says its national president

People should realise the need to vote BJP to power in the State, says its national president

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday alleged that the “Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the State is working with high-headedness and lacks financial discipline.”

Addressing a public meeting, ‘Godavari Garjana’, here, Mr. Nadda launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP government and said, “Law and order is crumbling. The government is working against a section of people. It has earned the dubious distinction of promoting corruption in land, sand and liquor.”

“The policy of targeting a specific section of society will not suit any State in a democracy. Such an environment will not help the State,” he said.

“The State is steeped in corruption. It is now synonymous with the mafia of land, sand and liquor. The State needs BJP that has changed the face of the country with its reforms and policies,” Mr. Nadda said.

On the State’s finances, Mr. Nadda said, “It has a debt of ₹8 lakh crore, and all the aid from the Central government is being diverted only to implement the welfare schemes.”

Referring to the government’s policy of promoting English education, Mr. Nadda said it would be a blow to the native Telugu language.

“Andhra Pradesh has 5% of the population in the country, but the Centre has allocated 21% of the funds for developing road infrastructure in the State during the present fiscal,” Mr. Nadda said.

He appealed to the people of the State to realise the need to vote BJP to power.

‘No room for corruption’

Alleging that corruption had been a part of everyday life in India until the BJP was voted to power, Mr. Nadda said, “With Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, corruption is no longer part of everyday life in India. He has changed the political culture of India, with focus on creating infrastructure and welfare of the poor.”

The villages that were once deprived of basic facilities now had access to the Internet, Mr. Nadda said.

“The country has received an FDI of US $84 billion in the past eight years,” Mr. Nadda said, and claimed that the GST policy was a success.

Mr. Nadda further said that poverty, which was 12% prior to 2014, had been brought down to 4% by 2022. The population under extreme poverty line was barely 0.8%., he added

In her address, senior leader and actor Jaya Pradha said the State was not a safe place for women. “Atrocities against women are rising due to lack of measures to prevent them,” she alleged.

In his address, party State president Somu Veerraju said the recent Amalapuram clashes were instigated by the ruling party.

“The State government has ignored development and delayed the Polavaram project despite timely support from the Centre,” he said.

BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar was among others present.