Andhra Pradesh: States will not lose authority over minor ports, says Union Minister 

‘Amendments to Indian Ports Act, 1908 were necessary’

‘Amendments to Indian Ports Act, 1908 were necessary’

Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asserted that the Indian Ports Bill-2022 is being amended to suit the needs of changing times and that the Union government has no intention to slash the powers of States.

Replying to a question raised by YSRCP member in Rajya Sabha V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Tuesday, the Minister asserted that the States would not lose their control over the minor ports.

The Ministry held talks with the States that have coastlines in tune with the federal spirit. The suggestions given by those States were taken into consideration before preparing the draft bill. The Indian Ports Act, 1908 was not meeting the requirements pertaining to development and management of ports. Hence, the amendment was necessary, said Mr. Sonowal.

In a written reply to a question posed by the YSRCP MP, Mr. Sonowal, who is also the Minister for AYUSH Department as well, said that there was no proposal to set up a centre to promote research in medicinal plants.