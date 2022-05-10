Andhra Pradesh: Statements of Pawan Kalyan misinterpreted, says Vishnu

‘The BJP- JSP combine will come to power in 2024 for sure’

Amid the speculations that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is in a dilemma on how to revive the TDP-BJP alliance and bring all opposition parties together to defeat the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s remarks were being misinterpreted.

The BJP has also exuded confidence that the BJP-JSP combine would come to power in the State in 2024, hinting that no efforts are being made for a grand alliance to dethrone the YSRCP.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan clearly said that the BJP-JSP alliance was intact. However, his remarks are being misinterpreted. It is evident with the hurried reactions from YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrsihna Reddy and Ministers that the ruling party is afraid of defeat. The BJP-JSP combine will come to power in 2024 for sure,” BJP general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media here on Tuesday.

The BJP leader further said that some people were unnecessarily raking up controversies over Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s comments.

“The Jana Sena chief is being targeted for asserting that there would not be any split in anti-incumbency votes in the next Assembly elections. He had said that he was waiting for a roadmap from his ally (BJP) to dethrone the YSRCP. The BJP national leadership will provide the roadmap,” he added.

Mr. Pawan Kayan during a recent meeting said, “I don’t know yet who all will come together. But, I wish there should be a united opposition to keep intact the anti-incumbency votes.”

In response to it, BJP State president Somu Veerraju clarified that the BJP was against family parties and was not ready to sail with family-based regional parties.