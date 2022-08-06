Andhra Pradesh: State-wide protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill on August 8  

August 06, 2022 20:01 IST

It is detrimental to not only power sector staff but also consumers, says JAC

The A.P. State Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSEE JAC) has decided to stage mass demonstrations in protest against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, at the Corporate Offices, Circle Headquarters, and power projects of the State power utilities on August 8, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

It has also decided to stay away from work the same day if the Bill is passed as per an action plan issued by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).

The JAC served a notice to this effect to the Special Chief Secretary (energy), K. Vijayanand, on Saturday.

JAC office-bearers P. Chandra Sekhar (chairman), P. Prathapa Reddy (secretary general) and B. Sai Krishna (convener) said in a joint statement that the Ministry of Power did not consult the NCCOEEE during the process of drafting the Bill.

It had given a written assurance to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that the Bill would not be processed without holding stakeholder consultation, but had not taken them into confidence either.

Thus, the Government of India made clear its intention to place the Bill in the current session of Parliament without talking to the stakeholders, they said.

A national convention held on August 2 urged the employees and engineers to oppose the privatisation policy being implemented with different names.

Accordingly, the JAC has decided to fight against the Bill, saying it is detrimental to not only the power sector employees and engineers but also the consumers.