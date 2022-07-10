Andhra Pradesh: State to celebrate Centre’s ‘Ujjwal Bharat’ initiative

Exhibitions, short films and street plays on energy conservation, consumer rights planned from July 25 to 31

The programme will showcase the achievements in the power sector, including renewable energy sector, both from the national and State perspectives.

The State is gearing up to celebrate ‘Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power@2047’, a Central government initiative launched as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from July 25 to 31.

The programme will showcase the achievements in the power sector, including the renewable energy sector, to the public, both from the national and State perspectives, along with a vision of the nation in this sector by 2047 when the country completes 100 years of Independence.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will coordinate with 30 districts in the country. Out of them, five (Visakhapatnam, Nellore, East Godavari, Kurnool and Anantapur) are from Andhra Pradesh, and they would be coordinated by the A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).

The events proposed to be conducted in the remaining districts of the State have been assigned to the Rural Electrification Corporation (four districts), National Thermal Power Corporation (12 districts) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (five districts).

Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K. Vijayanand, has been appointed as the State nodal officer for conducting the event.

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy has directed Mr. Vijayanand to coordinate with the district nodal officers and Central PSUs to celebrate the event in a grand fashion.

As part of the celebration, programmes would be organised in the recently-electrified villages and places associated with history of freedom struggle, exhibitions and short films and street plays on energy conservation, consumer rights and impact of household electrification.