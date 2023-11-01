HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation to facilitate training of nurses for global placements

APSSDC MD V. Vinod Kumar urges A.P. Nursing Council to empanel more trainers on the Skill Universe app

November 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APSSDC Managing Director V. Vinod Kumar with the copies of the MoU signed with A.P. Nurses and Midwives Council, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

APSSDC Managing Director V. Vinod Kumar with the copies of the MoU signed with A.P. Nurses and Midwives Council, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) on November 1 (Wednesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council (APNMC) to facilitate training of nurses for international placements and train more mid-level health care assistants.

The APNMC will assist the APSSDC in skill training programmes in the healthcare sector and facilitate employment opportunities across the globe, accord permissions to the first party for conducting training programmes and running a pilot programme with a focus on the healthcare sector.

APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V. Vinod Kumar, Overseas Manpower Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) Executive Director B. R. Kranthi Kumari, members of the Skill International team, APNMC Registrar K. Susila and others were present.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that Andhra Pradesh was a “perfect ground” for training nurses for international placements by providing the necessary skilling infrastructure to a large number of nursing graduates. He emphasised the need for training mid-level healthcare assistants and requested the A.P. Nursing Council to empanel more trainers on the Skill Universe app of the APSSDC and facilitate the training programmes.

The State government has initiated a holistic strategy to improve access and quality of the skill development initiatives through a Skill Cascade System. The concept is being implemented through collaborative efforts of the Departments of Employment and Training, Technical Education, Collegiate Education and Department of Industries among others.

The APSSDC is the nodal agency for all the initiatives planned under Cascade Skilling and it has established 200 Skill Hubs and 26 Skill Colleges in the State. In an attempt to create an internationally benchmarked quality skills ecosystem and provide global career mobility opportunities for overseas candidates, the APSSDC is reaching out to the major industry partners and international institutes which can partner with teh government and support the framework.

Various stakeholders such as Overseas Manpower Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), in collaboration with APSSDC, are working towards promotion of global placements.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / healthcare policy

