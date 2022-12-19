Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to operate over 6,400 buses during Sankranti festival to ease passenger rush

December 19, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate around 6,400 buses from various depots to different destinations in and around Andhra Pradesh, said its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The Sankranti special services would be operated at no extra cost. Besides, a 10% discount would be given to those who book to-and-fro tickets, he said.

Explaining the plan chalked out by the corporation to run special buses for Sankranti for the convenience of passengers, Mr. Tirumala Rao, at a press conference held here on Monday, said the Sankranti specials would be operated from January 6 to 15.

The MD said that 3,120 buses will be run before the festival and 3,280 services will be operated after Sankranti. The special buses would be operated to different destinations in A.P., Tamil Nadu and Karnataka States.

“APSRTC has planned to run 3,600 buses from different depots in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana, 430 buses from Bengaluru, 150 from Chennai and other cities. Within A.P., 800 special buses would be operated from various depots to Vijayawada, 450 to Visakhapatnam, 200 to Rajamahendravaram and 770 to other districts,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Advance tickets

Advance reservation facility has been provided for the special buses. Passengers can book their tickets in advance by logging on to www.apsrtconline.in, through ATB agents or through the APSRTC app, he said.

Depot managers, senior officers and traffic managers would be deputed in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other depots to monitor the Sankrantii special buses.

A 24x7 call centre (0866-2570005) is being set up for disseminating information on the special services, and all the festival special buses would provided with GPS tracking systems, the MD explained.

For the first time, APSRTC is operating ‘Star-Liner’ buses to Hyderabad, Ongole, Kadapa, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and other routes, Mr. Tirumala Rao said, and appealed to the passengers to avail the services of the corporation for a safe journey.

TSRTC specials

In addition to the special buses from A.P., the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run around 4,000 Sankranti buses to various depots in A.P.

The festival specials will be run from different places to Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram and other places during Sankranti, the officials said.