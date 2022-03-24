Andhra Pradesh reports 39 COVID infections

No death reported in the past 12 days

The State reported 39 fresh COVID cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 23,19,367, while the number of deaths remains at 14,730 as no death was reported in the past 12 days.

The number of active cases came down to 444 with 45 patients recovering in the past day. The recovery rate and the number of recoveries increased to 23,04,193 and 99.3% respectively. The test positivity rate of the 10,344 samples tested in the past day was 0.37%.

Meanwhile, Anantapur continues to report more cases by the day than the rest of the districts in the State.

Of the 2,403 COVID infections reported in the State, nearly one-fifth (18.2% or 438 cases) were reported in Anantapur alone. East Godavari reported 15% cases while West Godavari and Guntur reported 13.4% and 12.9% respectively. Nine districts together reported 40% infections in the past day.

In the past day. Anantapur reported 12 fresh cases. It was followed by Chittoor (6), East Godavari (6), Guntur (3), Prakasam (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Kadapa (2), Nellore (2) and West Godavari (2). Krishna, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported no fresh case.

Kurnool district has only one active case as of Thursday morning while Kadapa has four active cases, Prakasam has seven and Vizianagaram has nine active cases. East Godavari has 158 active cases while Anantapur has 112 active cases.