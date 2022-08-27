Andhra Pradesh State Para Athletics Championship begins in Kakinada

Differently-abled persons will be given training in athletics, says Collector

Staff Reporter KAKINADA
August 27, 2022 20:37 IST

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla trying her hand at shot put during the inaugural session of AP State Para Athletics Championship-2022 in Kakinada on Saturday.

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla on Saturday inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh State Para Athletics Championship-2022 at the District Sports Authority (DSA) Grounds in Kakinada.

The AP State Para Sports Association is conducting competitions in 10 categories, including shot put, long jump and high jump. 

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Krithika has said that differently-abled persons would be given membership in the DSA and provided training in athletics in the Kakinada district. 

“The differently-abled sportspersons would also bring laurels at various national events if professional coaching is given to them,” she said. 

AP Para Sports Association State president G. Koteswara Rao, DSA Chief Coach B. Srinivas and other officials were present.

