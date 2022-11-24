Andhra Pradesh: State-level Poly Tech Fest-2022-23 in Vijayawada from today

November 24, 2022 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Department of Technical Education is organising a State-level three-day Poly Techfest-2022-23 at SS Convention hall in Vijayawada, from November 24 (Thursday).

In a statement on Wednesday, Director, Technical Education, Ch. Nagarani said the mega science and technology exhibition would provide a platform to students to showcase their innovative talent.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Minister for Skill Development Buggana Rajendranath and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana would be the chief guests while Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Vice-Chairman AP Planning Board and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Government chief whip in AP Legislature Samineni Bhanu and others would be present.

She said regional rounds of Poly Techfests were organised in 13 places across the State from November 14 to 17 and the event attracted participation of 4310 students drawn from government and private polytechnics who showcased 1084 innovative projects. The first prize carried a cash prize of ₹25,000 and the second prize winners were given a cash of ₹10,000.

In the State-level event, the first prize winners would take home a cash of ₹1 lakh, the second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000 in all core branches of diploma.

Ms. Nagarani said out of the 1084 projects showcased in the region rounds, 253 of them were shortlisted for the State contest.

