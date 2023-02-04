Andhra Pradesh: State-level debate on G.O. No.1 in Vijayawada on February 19

February 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A roundtable on G.O. No.1 organised here on Saturday under the aegis of a struggle forum, comprising representatives of political parties, civil society, women’s organisations, human rights groups, advocates and workers’ unions, resolved to organise a State-level debate in Vijayawada on February 19 to mount pressure on the government to withdraw the G.O., through which it allegedly sought to impose a blanket ban on political rallies, roadshows on public roads on the grounds of public safety.

The meeting expressed displeasure at the issuance of the G.O., saying it was meant to silence the dissenting voices, and that it was against the Constitution and all democratic norms.

Addressing the gathering, A.P. Bar Council members Sunkara Rajendra Prasad and Muppalla Subba Rao said the joint action committee was formed to fight against the arbitrary manner in which the government issued the G.O. which, they insisted, was against various rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The debate was proposed to be held at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Bhavan in the city, and protests would be staged at the district level later if the government did not scrap the G.O. by that time.

Former Minister N. Raghuram (TDP), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, Y. Venkateswara Rao (CPI-M), Sunkara Padmasri (Congress), P. Balakotaiah (Amaravati JAC), CITU State president Nageswara Rao and others were present.