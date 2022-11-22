Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority wants thorough research on reasons for child marriage

November 22, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary M. Babitha has stressed the need for a thorough research on the reasons for child marriages, saying that it is still prevalent in many pockets in the State.

The line departments and the NGOs working on child welfare and minor marriages should identify the grey areas and take measures to check child marriages, Ms. Babitha said at a State-level consultation on ending child marriages, jointly organised by NGOs, SARDS and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), in association with Children Believe, here on November 22 (Tuesday).

Ms. Babitha said that there should not be any political interference and support to the accused in preventing the menace.

“Officers of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Education, ICPS, Anganwadi, ASHA workers, MSKs, Sachivalayam staff and NGOs should work in tandem to check child marriages,” she said.

Children Believe International programme officer Belinda Bennet and country director Nancy J. Anabel stressed on the need for more awareness programmes, counselling sessions and workshops on the issue.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member J. Rajendra Prasad said that the commission was committed to putting an end to child marriages and sought the cooperation of the government departments.

Speaking at the programme, Crime Investigation Department (CID) SP K.G.V. Saritha said that the State stood in eighth place in child marriages in the country and that the State recorded 29.3% of child marriages in India.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic period, many child marriages were performed. We should make the child learn to say no to child marriage,” the SP said.

SARDS executive secretary R. Suneel Kumar, CRAF State programme director P. Francis Thambi, Mahita general secretary Ramesh Reddy, Dalit Shree Sakthi national coordinator Jhansi Geddam among others also released posters on child marriages on the occasion.