Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority organises training programme on road accident claims

January 30, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in association with the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), organised a training programme for the stakeholders on ‘Road Accident Claims – Legal Perspective and Best Practices’, on Tuesday.

High Court judge and APSLSA Executive Chairman, justice A.V. Sehsa Sai, inaugurated the training session at Chiguru Children Home, at Penumaka village in Guntur district.

APSLSA Member-Secretary M. Babitha, spoke on ‘Road accident claims in India – Recent changes synopsis of judgement with special emphasis on the ratio in Gohar Mohammad Vs. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and others.’

AP Judicial Academy Director A. Hari Haranadha Sarma explained the participants about the ‘Role of Police and Investigating Agencies – Step by Step Procedure.’

Officers from police, insurance companies, district courts and the Road Transport Authority participated.

An interactive session on ‘Effective Implementation and Speedy Disposal of Motor Accident Claims with special reference to recent amendments of MV Act and Rules’ was conducted with the stakeholders on the occasion.