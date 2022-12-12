Andhra Pradesh State Investment and Promotion Board gives nod to projects worth ₹23,985 crore

December 12, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh State Investment and Promotion Board (APSIPB) has approved projects worth ₹23,985 crore including the steel plant in Kadapa during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadapalli on December 12 (Monday).

The APSIPB gave its nod for two pumped hydro storage projects, to be set up by the Adani Green Energy Limited and the Shirdi Sai Electricals.

The Board also accepted JSW Steel Limited’s proposal to set up a unit in 3,591 acres in Sunnapurallapalli and Pedanandalur villages of Jammalamadugu mandal in Kadapa district. The company will invest ₹8,800 crore in two phases, producing steel of more than 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). In the first phase, the company will invest ₹3,300 crore and produce one million tonnes of steel in the first year and upgrade the production capacity to 2 million tonnes in the second year.

The JSW Group, a 22 billion dollar entity associated with steel, energy, manufacturing, cement and painting, is producing 27 million tonnes of steel annually. It has units in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

“The project will create direct and indirect employment for thousands of people. The works should start as early as possible. The Rayalaseema region will stand to gain, once the steel plant and many allied industries start their operations,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

New energy projects

The Adani Green Energy Limited will invest ₹6,330 crore, providing direct employment to more than 4,000 people. The company will set up a 1,000 MW plant at Pedakota in Alluri Sitarama Raju district and a 600 MW plant at Raiwada in Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts. The project is proposed to commence work in December 2024 and is set to be commissioned within four years. Around 4,196 million units of electricity per year will be produced.

Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited will set up two hydro storage projects at Yerravaram (1200 MW) and Somasila (900 MW), producing over 2100 MW of power with an investment of ₹8,855 crore. The officials said that a target had been set to start the works in July 2023 and complete it in phases in five years, tentatively by December 2028. It would provide direct jobs to 2,100 people.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu, Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister of Commerce, Investment, Infrastructure and IT Gudivada Amarnath, Minister of Agriculture, Cooperatives, Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others were present in the meeting.