Andhra Pradesh government failed to fill vacancies in various departments, allege Telugu Yuvatha leaders

They urge youngsters to take part in protest rally to be organised on September 7

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM
September 06, 2022 19:23 IST

Telugu Yuvatha and TSNF leaders speaking to the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Yuvatha-Vizianagaram Parliament wing president Vemala Chaitanya Babu and General Secretary Golagani Surendra on Tuesday alleged that the State government had failed to issue job calendar to fill over three lakh vacancies in various government offices.

Speaking to the media here, they urged all the youngsters to participate in ‘Nirudoyga Ranam’ protest rally to be organised from Fort Junction to NTR statue here on Wednesday to deplore injustice meted out to the unemployed youth.

Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation leaders Madugula Bhanuprakash and P.K.L. Raju said that Telugu Yuvatha State President Sriram Chinababu would participate in the rally to highlight the inordinate delay in filling up of vacancies in various government offices. Telugu Yuvatha leader Ganta Ravi, Ch.Swami and others were present.

