Andhra Pradesh: State government failed to control sale of spurious liquor, alleges former MLA

‘Jagan, who promised prohibition during padayatra, now opened floodgates for liquor sale’

Former Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi on Saturday alleged that the State government had failed to control the menace of spurious liquor. She said that the government was completely responsible for the death of many persons in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district with the lack of control over the supply and consumption of spurious liquor.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) organised a massive protest at the 7-Road Junction here on Saturday against the spurious liquor menace. Ms. Lakshmi Devi alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had assured to impose liquor ban during his padayatra, now opened floodgates for liquor with the supply in every nook and corner of the State.

TDP-Srikakulam city president Madarapu Venkatesh and senior leader Jami Bhimasankar were among those present in the protest.