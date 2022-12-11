Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission officials told to help reduce peak-hour demand

December 11, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Emphasising the need to conserve energy through efficiency programmes, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has asked officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to intervene in all key sectors to help reduce the peak-hour demand, in view of growing demand in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a review meeting with the power utilities and APSECM officials on National Energy Conservation Week-2022, scheduled to be observed from December 14 to 20, the Minister asked the APSECM to effectively demonstrate achievements of the government in saving energy by involving all stakeholders including students and self-help groups.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand informed the Minister about the awareness programmes proposed to be taken up, involving all sections including farmers, representatives of the industry, NGOs, self-help groups and students.

Besides, a rally to spread the message of energy conservation would be taken out and workshops would be held on energy efficiency technologies, e-Vehicles, Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC), Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, Demand Side Management among other topics, he said.