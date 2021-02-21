Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test results on February 22

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2021 21:09 IST

Member Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) K. Srinivas Rao has said that the APSET 2020 results will be uploaded on the official website on Monday. In a statement on Sunday, he said that to know about results and marks, the candidates should visit the

APSET website https://apset.net.in

