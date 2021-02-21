Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 21 February 2021 21:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test results on February 22
Member Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) K. Srinivas Rao has said that the APSET 2020 results will be uploaded on the official website on Monday. In a statement on Sunday, he said that to know about results and marks, the candidates should visit the
APSET website https://apset.net.in
