Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test results on February 22

Member Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) K. Srinivas Rao has said that the APSET 2020 results will be uploaded on the official website on Monday. In a statement on Sunday, he said that to know about results and marks, the candidates should visit the

APSET website https://apset.net.in

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 9:15:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-state-eligibility-test-results-on-february-22/article33896296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY